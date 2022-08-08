India installed 8.4 GW of solar in H1

India added 8.359 GW of solar capacity in the first six months of 2022, up 71% from the same period last year, JMK Research said this week. It said that its analysts expect India to install about 20 GW of solar this year, including 16.5 GW of utility-scale capacity and 3.5 GW of rooftop PV.

Rajasthan accounted for 54% of all PV installations in the January-June period by adding 4.5 GW of capacity. It was followed by Gujarat with 1.5 GW and Tamil Nadu with 860 MW.

India had cumulatively installed 114 GW of renewables capacity by the end of June, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Solar energy accounts for 51% of all renewables installations, followed by wind energy at 36%, bio-power at 9%, and small hydro at 4%.

“The country’s capacity addition in the utility-scale domain has been commendable, and it is on track to achieve nearly 97% of its 60 GW target,” said JMK Research. “On the other hand, in rooftop solar, just over one-quarter of the 40 GW target is likely to be achieved. By December 2022, this segment is expected to fall short of its target by 25 GW.”