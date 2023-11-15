India-New Zealand cricket clash sets new high for Disney’s Hotstar

A crucial knock-out cricket match between India and New Zealand shattered all previous on-demand video streaming records Wednesday, attracting over 47 million concurrent viewers to Disney’s Hotstar.

The milestone exceeded the prior record of 44 million simultaneous viewers set by the Disney-owned streamer earlier this month. As far as concurrent viewers are concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18’s JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.

The milestone also comes at a time when Disney, which is streaming the ICC World Cup cricket matches at no cost to mobile viewers in India as it attempts to fight back Viacom18, is all set to sell the India business to Reliance Industries, according to media reports.

More to follow.