India offers fastest energy payback for rooftop PV: 0.44 of one year

By Peter Moore on August 3, 2021

The energy payback time of a silicon PV rooftop system mounted in India is only 0.44 of one year (160.6 days), compared to 0.53-0.67 years in Africa, 1-1.3 years in Europe, and 1.42 years in Canada, as revealed by a world map by German research body the Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energy Systems (ISE). For the calculation, the report authors considered the installation used a typical, Chinese-made, 60-cell, PERC, 19.9%-efficient solar module.

Image: cverkest, pixabay

The latest version of the Photovoltaics Report produced by German research body the Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energy Systems (ISE) shows the energy payback time of PV systems varies greatly depending on the geographical location.

As per the report, such a PV system, mounted in India, would take only 0.44 of one year (160.6 days) to generate the amount of energy consumed during its production process, with the figure rising all the way to 1.42 years – 518.3 days – in Canada

Frauenhofer ISE's solar payback time world map view showing countries and their time to pay back solar energy (energy pay back time)

The energy payback time is the period required by the PV system to produce the same amount of electricity (converted into equivalent primary energy) as consumed by during its manufacture.

The researchers considered energy needed during different stages like poly-Si, ingot wafering, cells, modules, balance-of-systems, and transport to arrive at the total energy consumption in a PV system production.

In the examples cited by the report’s authors, the balance-of-system, non-generating components of the PV system required the most time to displace their energy footprint, accounting for about 0.46 of one year (167.9 days) of 1.28-year (467.2-day) energy payback period of a PV installation in Europe.

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore

