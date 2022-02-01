India proposes 30% tax on crypto and NFTs income

India on Tuesday proposed launching digital rupee in within a year and a 30% tax on income from transfer of virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs in one of the most remarkable tech and business-focused federal budgets presented by New Delhi.

New Delhi has proposed a tax deduction at source on payments made related to purchase of virtual assets to capture details of all such transactions, the nation’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

The purchase of cryptocurrencies and NFTs have made inroads in India in the past two years despite regulatory uncertainty in the country. Binance-owned WazirX said last month that yearly trading volume on its platform exceeded $43 billion in 2021, a “1,735% growth from 2020.”

India’s central bank will introduce a digital currency in the next financial year, she said.

“Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system,” she said.

New Delhi also pledged to open up its defense’s research and development to startups, and pushed to increase the reach of internet and digital banks in rural parts of the country.

This is a developing story. More to follow…