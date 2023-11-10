 Press "Enter" to skip to content

India Ratings maintains stable outlook for PV projects in fiscal 2024

By Peter Moore on November 10, 2023

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained its “stable” outlook for solar projects in India in fiscal 2024, and a “negative” outlook for wind farms. It says the recent decline in solar module prices is advantageous for under-construction projects.

Image: SentinelHub, Wikimedia Commons

From pv magazine India

Ind-Ra has maintained a “stable” outlook for solar projects and a “negative” outlook on wind projects in fiscal 2024, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

It said that solar projects maintain stability, with adequate debt coverage and improved liquidity, while falling module prices benefit under-construction projects. However, it added that timely project completion is critical due to the slowdown in yearly capacity additions in the first half of fiscal 2024.

Popular content

Ind-Ra said India installed 5 GW of solar capacity and 1.6 GW of wind in the first half of fiscal 2024, from 6.8 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind in the first half of fiscal 2023. Capacity additions for all of fiscal 2023 hit 12.8 GW solar and 2.3 GW wind.

Wind projects continue to be marred by generation variability, said Ind-Ra. It expects wind generation in fiscal 2024 to be similar to the preceding year. The elimination of reverse auctions will probably allow developers to bid with better risk-return profiles, supporting capacity additions over the medium term, according to Ind-Ra.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »