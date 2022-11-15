India scraps solar anti-dumping probe

From pv magazine India

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an entity under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has terminated an anti-dumping investigation into solar cells from China, Thailand, and Vietnam, following a request from the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

The domestic manufacturers withdrew their complaint because price pressures have eased with the imposition of basic customs duties on solar cells and modules. The government imposed a basic customs duty of 40% on solar modules and 25% on cells from April.

“The said levy covering the entire scope of the product under investigation has alleviated the price pressure being suffered by the domestic industry due to the dumping from the subject countries to a considerable extent, though not fully,” said the ISMA.

In May 2021, the DGTR launched an investigation into solar cells from China, Thailand, and Vietnam. The probe was based on an application filed by Mundra Solar PV, Jupiter Solar Power, and Jupiter International. In their application to ISMA, they sought anti-dumping duties to protect them from cheap imports.