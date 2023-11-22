 Press "Enter" to skip to content

India set for 16 GW of solar this fiscal year amid falling module prices

By Peter Moore on November 22, 2023

Falling PV module prices are set to enhance investment returns for the 45 GW of solar projects that have been awarded since fiscal 2021, with expectations for 16 GW of new capacity in the current fiscal year, says CRISIL Ratings.

Image: TonW, Pixabay

From pv magazine India

A steady decline in solar module prices since October 2022 will boost the internal rate of return (IRR) for 45 GW of utility-scale solar projects that have been awarded since fiscal 2021. This, in turn, will drive solar capacity implementation to its fastest annual pace of 16 GW this fiscal year, according to CRISIL Ratings.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »