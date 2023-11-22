India set for 16 GW of solar this fiscal year amid falling module prices

From pv magazine India
A steady decline in solar module prices since October 2022 will boost the internal rate of return (IRR) for 45 GW of utility-scale solar projects that have been awarded since fiscal 2021. This, in turn, will drive solar capacity implementation to its fastest annual pace of 16 GW this fiscal year, according to CRISIL Ratings.
