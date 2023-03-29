India surpasses 64 GW of installed solar capacity

From pv magazine India

India’s cumulative PV installations hit 64.38 GW at the end of February, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The total includes ground-mount, rooftop, hybrid solar component, and off-grid installations.

The state of Rajasthan led in terms of PV capacity additions, accounting for 16.4 GW of the cumulative installations, or 26% of the total. Gujarat ranks second with 8.9 GW of PV, followed by Karnataka with 8.1 GW. The three states together account for more than 50% of India’s cumulative installed solar capacity.

The MNRE is implementing a range of schemes to promote solar energy in the country, including the Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II, PM-KUSUM scheme for farmers, and the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme Phase-II for grid-connected solar power projects by the government producers. It is also promoting the Solar Park Scheme, Green Energy Corridor Scheme (for development of intra-state transmission system for RE projects), and the production-linked incentive scheme for high-efficiency solar modules.

The PM-KUSUM scheme is demand-driven and open for all farmers for implementation, in line with guidelines issued for the scheme. The nation had installed 1,140 MW of cumulative solar capacity under this scheme by Feb. 28.