 Press "Enter" to skip to content

India: Tata Power secures 100 MW distributed solar order from EESL

By Peter Moore on October 12, 2021

Tata Power Solar has landed the engineering, procurement, and construction work for 100 MW of distributed solar capacity in India’s Maharashtra. The awarded capacity includes multiple ground-mounted projects.

A 100 MW project by Tata Power Solar at NTPC Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/A-100-MW-project-by-Tata-Power-Solar-at-NTPC-Anantapur-Andhra-Pradesh.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/A-100-MW-project-by-Tata-Power-Solar-at-NTPC-Anantapur-Andhra-Pradesh.jpg”>

A 100 MW project by Tata Power Solar at NTPC Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Image: Tata Power Solar

From pv magazine India

Tata Power announced today its arm Tata Power Solar has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to build 100 MW of distributed ground-mounted solar projects in Maharashtra.

The total order value of projects is ÌNR 538 crore (US$ 71.2 million). They are scheduled for commissioning within 12 months. 

Tata Power Solar’s scope of work includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, operation and maintenance, and commissioning of the solar projects.

Popular content

Tata Power Solar has a manufacturing capacity of 580 MW of modules and 530 MW of cells. Its PV portfolio comprises more than 7 GW of ground-mount utility-scale and over 615 MW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country to date. 

“The utility-scale solar EPC order book of Tata Power Solar stands at around 4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of INR 9,264 crore  (US$1,226 million) without GST,” said Tata Power in a press release.

Some of the large-scale projects installed by Tata Power Solar include the 150 MW Ayana Renewable project at Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh, 50 MW at Kasargod in Kerala, 30 MWp in Lapanga, Odisha, and 105 MWp of floating solar at Kayamkulam, Kerala, under implementation. Besides, it has won 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar park in Gujarat.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »