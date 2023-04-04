India to add 16.8 GW of solar in 2023

JMK Research says it expects India to install 14 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity and 2.8 GW of rooftop PV in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2023.

From pv magazine India

India is set to install 16.8 GW of new solar capacity in 2023. The new additions will likely include about 14 GW of utility-scale solar projects and 2.8 GW of rooftop solar projects, according to a new report by JMK Research.

In 2022, India installed 11.4 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and 1.9 GW of rooftop PV, aggregating to 13.3 GW in 2022, said the analysts. As of Dec. 31, 2022, India’s cumulative utility-scale solar capacity stood at about 53.6 GW installed, while another 44.6 GW was in the pipeline.

In 2022, JinkoSolar was the largest module supplier in India. It was followed by Trina Solar and Longi. Domestic players also recorded significant sales increases from April 2022 onwards, following the imposition of a 40% basic customs duty. Waaree, Adani, and Vikram Solar were the leading domestic suppliers in 2022.

String inverter shipments reached 10,302 MW (AC) in the January-December 2022 period. Sungrow led the market with a 20.9% share, followed by Huawei and Solis. Central inverter shipments reached 5,716 MW, led by Sineng, Sungrow, and Fimer.

NTPC, Adani, and Avaada were the top three utility-scale solar developers in 2022. Tata Power and L&T were the leading third-party engineering, procurement and construction contractors for utility-scale PV.