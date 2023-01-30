Indian coal miner commissions utility-scale floating PV array

SCCL’s 5 MW floating solar plant

From pv magazine India

India’s SCCL has commissioned its first floating solar power plant at the Singareni Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Jaipur, in the Indian state of Telangana.

State-owned SCCL is setting up a 15 MW (AC)/19.5 MW (DC) floating solar power plant at the STPS reservoir. In the first phase, it commissioned 5 MW of floating solar capacity. It expects to finish the second 10 MW phase by the end of March.

The 5 MW(AC)/6.5 MW(DC) floating solar plant was executed by Hyderabad-headquartered Novus Green Energy Systems.

“The plant uses transparent glass-to-glass solar modules, which are more efficient than traditional solar modules,” said Anshuman Yenigalla, managing director of Novus Green.

Novus Green’s in-house teams built the 5 MW floating PV plant. The solar panels were manufactured at its facility in India. Domestic supplier FloatVolt provided the floating boards.

“The project faced several challenges, such as the design and manufacturing of floating boards meeting all testing standards and fixing frameless glass-to-glass modules onto the float boards,” said Yenigalla. “The overall design was vetted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), making it the first floating solar project to be vetted by a premium institute like IIT.”