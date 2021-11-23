Indian developer Azure Power secures sale of electricity from 600 MW of solar projects

Solar PV rooftop installation in Uttar Pradesh

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Uttar-Pradesh-rooftop-solar_PV_C_I_Azure_Power-600×313.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Uttar-Pradesh-rooftop-solar_PV_C_I_Azure_Power-1200×627.jpg”>

Azure, which developed this rooftop in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to commission the projects related to the SECI power supply deal by December 2023.

From pv magazine India

New Delhi-based renewable power producer Azure Power has announced it has closed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the electricity to be generated by 600 MW of the 4 GW of solar generation capacity Azure secured in a manufacturing-linked project tender.

Under the terms of the 600 MW deal, Azure will receive INR2.54/kWh ($0.034) from the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) over a 25-year period.

pv magazine print edition Pick up the latest edition of pv magazine to read about the many software solutions driving the energy transition. From big data and artificial intelligence taking the hard work out of operations and monitoring, to the move toward international standards and a consensus in ensuring electricity networks are secured against cyber attacks and other digital threats; the bits and bytes of software solutions play a complex and central role in the energy system.

The grid-connected solar projects concerned will be built in Rajasthan, the state which boasts India’s highest level of solar radiation. Grid connection has been approved and the land is under acquisition with the projects set to be commissioned by December 2023.

Azure had secured an initial 2 GW of solar capacity in the SECI tender by committing to establish new solar cell and module production lines able to produce 500 MW per year of solar products. The developer was then granted a further 2 GW of solar project capacity under what has been termed a ‘green shoe‘ arrangement, in reference to the stock market practice of having the option of selling extra stock at a company float to exploit unexpected demand.

Popular content

pv magazine has previously reported SECI would guarantee a purchase price of INR2.92/kWh ($0.039) for the solar capacity awarded and it is not clear why the tariff has fallen in the 600 MW power purchase contract which Azure has announced.

Ranjit Gupta, managing director and CEO of Azure Power welcomed the power purchase deal, saying: “This is a significant milestone, given the long wait. With things now falling into place, we are on our way to see our 4 GW pipeline turn into contracted capacity and help us realize significant value accretion for our stakeholders. We understand SECI is progressing to tie up power sale agreements (PSAs) for further capacity in the tender and we expect to sign PPAs when the corresponding PSAs are in place.”

Azure recently announced it had received the letter of award from SECI for its first, 150 MW, grid-connected, solar and wind hybrid power project. That facility will benefit from a 25-year PPA at a fixed tariff of INR2.35/kWh ($0.032). The hybrid plant – which will feature 100 MW of solar capacity and 50 MW of wind turbines – is part of a 1,200 MW mixed technology tender carried out by SECI. The project will have to be commissioned within 18 months of signing the power supply agreement.