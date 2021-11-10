Indian government may offer extensions for PV projects due before April

From pv magazine India

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has asked the dispute resolution committee (DRC) to look into commissioning extension requests for solar projects that are due for delivery before April 1, 2022.

The DRC will look into developers’ time extension requirements due to temporary disruptions in the supply of imported solar PV modules caused by factors such as the pandemic. The MNRE directive will apply to projects under entities such as Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), NTPC, and NHPC, with scheduled commissioning dates before April 1, 2022.

Solar developers have sought extensions for project commissioning timelines due to a range of factors. Having examined the issue, MNRE said that projects scheduled for commissioning in the next five to six months will probably not be affected.