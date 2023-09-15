Indian government says PV module capacity to hit 100 GW by 2026

From pv magazine India

“We aim to position India as a leading global supplier of renewable energy equipment,” said MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhall this week in New Delhi.

Bhalla said the government has made significant efforts to build a solar manufacturing ecosystem through the production-linked incentives (PLI) Scheme and other policy measures.

More than 48 GW of new PV manufacturing capacity will be supported through the PLI scheme. These capacities are coming up in different buckets of integration: poly-to-module, ingot-wafers-to-module, and cells+modules. Currently, India has a solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 28 GW and cell capacity of 6 GW per year.

Bhalla said many of the companies are not only producing the quantum allocated [under the PLI Scheme] but setting up much bigger capacities.

“Therefore, we estimate that by 2026, after the PLI scheme is fully implemented and other manufacturing capacities also come up, we should be in a position to have 100 GW of solar PV module manufacturing capacity,” he added.

India is targeting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity by 2030, including around 300 GW from solar. With 71.6 GW of solar capacity installed as of Aug. 31, 2023, the nation will need to add 30 GW to 40 GW per year of solar power capacity to reach the 2030 target.