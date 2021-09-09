Indian home gets 36.72 kW PV system with 540 W panels

Maxwatt Solar has built a PV system that is purportedly India’s largest residential on-grid residential solar installation, with 540 Wp modules. It uses 68 of JA Solar 540 Wp half-cell mono PERC modules and a 27 kW Fronius inverter.

From pv magazine India

Indian EPC installer Maxwatt Solar has deployed a 36.72 kWp rooftop solar system with 540 Wp modules for a homeowner in Kerala. It claims the project is India’s largest on-grid residential solar system. It is located at Anchukallumoodu, in the Kollam district of Kerala.

The installation uses 68 of JA Solar 540 Wp half-cell mono PERC modules, supplied by Redington Solar, which is one of the largest solar PV distribution companies in India. It also features a three-phase 27 kW Fronius inverter (model ECO 27.0-3-S). The system is an on-grid solar PV system without any battery backup.

“It is designed not to run any specific house load, but it is sufficient enough to run even the centralized AC unit of this house. So, in a nutshell, we could say that irrespective of the connected load, this solar system could run any house load connected to it and the electricity generation is more than enough to offset the customer’s monthly electricity bill,” said Prabi Prasad, technical director at Maxwatt Solar.

Prasad claimed that 1 kWp could easily generate four units of electrical energy (kWh) per day.

Popular content

“Therefore, 36.72 kWp could generate 146.88 kWh daily but based on our experience with previous systems, you can consider 4.5 kWh instead of 4 kWh. Then it will be 165.24 kWh daily, or 60,312.60 kWh annually,” he said.

Prasad noted that the daily electricity consumption of the customer’s house is 40 kWh, based on their monthly electricity bill.

“So the daily electricity generation of 165.24 kWh/day by the solar system will be four times their daily requirement,” he said. “In this case, the customer will be able to feed this extra 120 kWh/day to the state discom Kerala State Electricity Board, which is a win-win situation for both parties.”