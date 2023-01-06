Indian hydropower producer to set up 2 GW of floating solar

From pv magazine India

Damodar Valley Corp. (DVC) has identified 2 GW of floating solar potential across reservoirs at its Maithon, Panchet, Tilaiya and Konar dams in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

The state-owned company has sought approval from India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to set up the capacity under the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP) scheme. DVC has already secured approval for 990 MW of 2 GW from the ministry. It will soon tender some of that 990 MW, according to a DVC official.

The capacity will be built across three reservoirs and will presumably be set up in a joint venture with NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. DVC has also signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to develop renewable energy projects on the reservoirs of its dams.