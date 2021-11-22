Indian Oil launches tender for green hydrogen generation units

A refinery operated by Indian Oil.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), a state-owned oil and gas provider with the largest number of refineries in India, has launched a tender to set up green hydrogen generation units at its refineries in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and Panipat, Haryana.

The plants must be on a build-own-operate basis and will have annual capacities of 5,000 MT and 2,000 MT, respectively.

Green hydrogen must be produced on a continuous basis (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) using water electrolysis powered by renewable energy. The green hydrogen will be used in the company’s existing network for grey hydrogen, which is produced using fossil fuels such as natural gas.



The selected developer will be responsible for investment in CAPEX and OPEX, as well as for operation and maintenance.

The contract period for operating the proposed green hydrogen plants is 16 to 24 years.