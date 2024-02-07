Indian oil producer unveils alkaline electrolyzer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi examines India’s first alkaline electrolyzer

From pv magazine India

BPCL unveiled India’s first domestically produced alkaline electrolyzer this week at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2024 in Goa, India. It developed the electrolyzer in collaboration with BARC.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the operation of the alkaline electrolyzer at IEW 2024.

In alkaline water electrolysis, hydrogen is produced from alkaline water via electrolysis.

In line with India’s target to build 5 million metric tons of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030, BPCL plans to build a 5 MW green hydrogen plant at thhe Bina Refinery. It will also set up a 500 kW integrated hydrogen refueling station at the Cochin International Airport.

BPCL is showcasing its ongoing efforts in the IEW 2024 Hydrogen Pavilion. It said it aims to highlight its progress in green hydrogen production.