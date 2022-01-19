Indian power company invites bids to build 900MW of solar parks in Cuba

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimated, from non-public sources, Cuba had 163MW of grid connected solar at the end of 2020.

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimated, from non-public sources, Cuba had 163MW of grid connected solar at the end of 2020.

From pv magazine India

State-owned NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy producer, has invited bids to develop 900MW of solar parks in the Republic of Cuba. The solar parks will be spread across 175 locations in the island nation’s 15 provinces. Cuba is a member of the Gurugram, India-headquartered International Solar Alliance (ISA) of 121 tropical nations.

The Cuban government, through its Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), has sought support from the ISA for development of the solar generation capacity.

NTPC has power generation capacity of 67.9GW across coal, gas, hydro, solar, and wind plants and is an ISA corporate partner. The energy company was chosen as preferred partner to help with implementation of the Cuban solar project last year.

India’s former National Thermal Power Company and state-owned Cuban utility Union Electrica de Cuba will work together to bring the Cuban solar capacity to fruition.

Under the auspices of the the International Solar Alliance, implementation partner and ISA project manager NTPC will help the Cuban power company and ministry of energy with the selection of solar project developers and the signing of project agreements and will oversee overseeing project implementation.

With Cuba aiming for 2.1GW of solar capacity under its current national ambition, it has been estimated the 900MW of solar will generate 2.16TWh of solar power per year.

The request for qualification process, to be considered as a developer, is expected to run from March until May.

The 900MW of solar envisaged in Cuba would take the volume of capacity NTPC is helping to install under its ISA role to more than 1.8GW as the power company is already helping bring about 500MW of photovoltaics in Mali, 100MW in Malawi, 285MW in Togo, and 50MW in Niger.

The utility is aiming to assist the development of around 10GW of solar in ISA member states and is also working on providing community-centered solar to such nations.