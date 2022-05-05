Indian salt producer tenders 1 GW of solar

From pv magazine India

Hindustan Salts Ltd., an Indian state-owned salt producer, has opened bidding for a 1 GW solar power project at a site in the Indian state of Gujarat, following an enthusiastic response to its initial call for proposals in December.

The successful bidder will develop the project on a 5,000-acre plot of disused land at Kharaghoda, Surendernagar district. The winning developer will also generate revenue from the sale of generated power. All of the expenditures for the project installation, approvals and power purchase agreements must be within the developer’s scope.

“The power generated from the project shall be sold in the market, and revenue generated from the same shared with Hindustan Salts Ltd. as fixed annual charges in rupees for utilization of the company’s resources, i.e., about 5,000 acres of land,” said Hindustan Salts in the tender document.