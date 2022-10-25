Indian startup launches solar-linkable UPS system for residential, commercial applications

Su-vastika lithium battery UPS

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Screenshot-2022-10-25-121302-600×485.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Screenshot-2022-10-25-121302.jpg”>

From pv magazine India

Gurugram-based solar startup Su-vastika has launched a lithium battery-based three-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system that can be widely used as an alternative to polluting diesel generators (DGs), from residential and commercial buildings to educational facilities, hospitals and shopping malls.



The UPS system is available with power ratings of 10 kVA to 500 kVA and is able to work on a bi-directional technology based on an insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT).



The company claims the UPS system’s running cost is 75% less than DG sets. The batteries are based on lithium ferro phosphate technology and can be recharged to 100% in four hours, according to the manufacturer.



Popular content

The system also uses advanced static switches that reportedly reduce switching time to between 2 m and 5 m, which is fast enough to prevent a computer and the majority of sensitive equipment from resetting.

The backup time provided by the UPS system can be extended by using solar power in conjunction with the battery bank. “The heavy-duty UPS by Su-vastika are a far superior alternative to DG sets due to their high-capacity energy storage, fast switching technology, negligible maintenance cost, long-lasting batteries, and capability to protect machinery and appliances during power surges,” stated the company.

“The UPS systems have Wi-Fi and GSM connectivity (optional). Our application will monitor your UPS and send regular reports to Su-vastika technicians. In case of any issues, an automatic alert will be sent, and a service call will be made,” it added. The company’s online monitoring system also keeps track of the battery bank usage and sends an alert when the replacement of the battery bank is required.