Indian startup unveils zinc-based battery tech for stationary applications

From pv magazine India

Offgrid Energy Labs has released its new ZincGel battery technology for stationary, low-powered mobility applications. ZincGel batteries can be easily manufactured at scale, even in India, as the raw materials are widely available.

The company designed ZincGel on a modular platform that can be modified. It plans to commercially launch ZincGel products in India by next year. It will target solutions for fleets that operate low-powered electric vehicles like two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

“ZincGel battery technology is a highly efficient alternative to the costly imported batteries currently available in India,” said the company.

Offgrid Energy Labs aims to establish ZincGel as a commercially viable and sustainable technology for battery-swapping applications in the low-powered electric mobility segment. ZincGel batteries can be a viable option to conventional batteries, and they are made from recyclable materials.

“We are here to reduce the dependency on lithium-ion battery packs and move to sustainable battery storage serving both the stationary as well as specific mobility applications,” Rishi Srivastava, co-founder of Offgrid Energy Labs.