Indian state agrees to procure 1 GW of solar from multiple PV projects

From pv magazine India

UPPCL and SECI have executed a power sale agreement (PSA) for 1 GW of solar capacity from ISTS-connected projects.

UPPCL has agreed buy this capacity at a tariff of INR 2.52 ($0.030)/kWh to INR 2.53/kWh, plus a INR 0.07 trading margin for SECI, which will serve as the trader, or “intermediary procurer.”

