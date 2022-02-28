Indian state mulling MW-scale canal-top solar

From pv magazine India

The Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) has opened bidding for megawatt-scale, canal-top solar projects in the Indian state of Jharkhand. The PV capacity has been proposed at three sites: the Sikidiri canal in Ranchi, Chandil in East Singhbhum, and Godda.

The selected agency will conduct site surveys for the canals based on the potential for grid-connected solar PV capacity, irradiation studies, and energy generation predictions.

JREDA has provided financial parameters to help bidders to calculate revenue models based on generation estimates and detailed economic analysis.