Indian state of Maharashtra launches 865 MW tender for small solar parks

From pv magazine India

Indian energy company Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched a tender for the deployment of 865 MW (AC) of distributed solar power.



The tendered capacity is expected to provide day-time power to agricultural consumers under the ‘Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojna’ (MSKVY) scheme. The selected projects will range in size from 2 to 10 MW and will be awarded a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the selected developers.

The ceiling price has been set at INR 3.10 ($0.041)/kWh. Project developers will be responsible for the design, finance, procurement of land, engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the projects.

“Projects under construction, projects which are not yet commissioned and projects already commissioned but do not have any long-term PPA with any agency, and selling power on short-term or merchant plant basis shall be eligible,” the tender document reads.



MSEDCL has created a land portal where farmers have applied to rent out their lands for solar projects under the MSKVY scheme. The bidders can identify there the land required for the project.