Indian steel manufacturer to set up 70 MW solar park for self-consumption

From pv magazine India

ISMT Ltd., one of the largest seamless tube manufacturers in India, has revealed plans to set up a 70 MW (DC) solar plant for captive consumption. The project will be built in a phased manner.

“This reinstates the company’s commitment towards clean energy, which will result in significant operational cost-savings for the company and will also help improve its green energy footprint,” said ISMT.

Popular content

ISMT produces a wide range of alloy steels, ranging from 6 mm to 273 mm in diameter.