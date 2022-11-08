Indian steel manufacturer to set up 70 MW solar park for self-consumption

From pv magazine India
ISMT Ltd., one of the largest seamless tube manufacturers in India, has revealed plans to set up a 70 MW (DC) solar plant for captive consumption. The project will be built in a phased manner.
“This reinstates the company’s commitment towards clean energy, which will result in significant operational cost-savings for the company and will also help improve its green energy footprint,” said ISMT.
Popular content
ISMT produces a wide range of alloy steels, ranging from 6 mm to 273 mm in diameter.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine