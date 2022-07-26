 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Indian thermal power generator NLC launches 500 MW solar tender

By Peter Moore on July 26, 2022

The state-owned thermal energy giant has invited bids to install 500 MW of grid-connected solar projects anywhere in India.

NCL India’s Thermal Power Plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.
NCL India’s Thermal Power Plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

Image: NLC India Ltd., wikimedia commons

From pv magazine India

State-owned NLC India Ltd. (formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corp.) has launched a tender for the construction of 500 MW of solar projects on a turnkey basis.

The projects should be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) at any location in India and have a capacity ranging from 100 MW to 500 MW.

The projects are tendered under the so-called “Open” category, which allows the use of solar cells and modules of any origin.

Selected developers will have to secure land and grid-connection approval. Bidding closes on August 24.

NLC India is owned by India’s Ministry of Coal and currently produces approximately 30 million tonnes of lignite from opencast mines in the states of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

