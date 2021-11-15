Indian transformer manufacturer to set up 4 GW solar fab

From pv magazine India

Shirdi Sai Electricals (SSEL), an power distribution transformer manufacturer and EPC contractor, has secured a letter of award from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency to develop a 4 GW, vertically integrated solar module facility.

The Telangana-based company had placed an INR 1,875 crore ($252.16 million) incentive bid to set up a fully integrated, 4 GW polysilicon-to-module fab under the government’s production-linked incentives scheme. The program is designed to support gigawatt-scale manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules.

SSEL is a prominent player in the Indian distribution transformer manufacturing industry. It has also emerged as an EPC contractor in the segment over the past few years. Its major clients include state power distribution utilities across states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.