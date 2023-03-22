IndianOil targets 200 GW of renewable energy by 2050

A refinery operated by IndianOil.

IndianOil has announced plans to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2046, with a diversified 35 GW renewable energy portfolio.

It aims to have 1 million metric tons of biogas and 4 million metric tons of biofuels by 2030. In addition, it is targeting 200 GW of renewable energy, 9 million metric tons of biogas, and 7 million metric tons of biofuels by 2050. From 0.4 million metric tons of green hydrogen capacity in 2030, IndianOil will also have approximately 2 million metric tons of green hydrogen in its fold by 2050.

The oil major will consolidate all of its existing green assets under one entity and scale its footprint across sustainable energy avenues like biofuels, renewables, green hydrogen, and CCUS (carbon offsets and carbon capture, utilization and storage).