India’s Bluebird Solar announces 2 GW module capacity expansion plan

From pv magazine India

Bluebird Solar is expanding its solar panel manufacturing capacity to 2 GW by the end of the fiscal 2024-25 period. The company now has a 400 MW facility in Noida, India, and plans to expand it in two phases, with 800 MW to be added by March 2024 and another 800 MW by March 2025.

Bluebird Solar will also soon launch n-type TOPCon modules with up to 650 W of output.

The company’s 400 MW facility produces M10 mono perc half-cut modules with a conversion efficiency of more than 21%. The modules are available in both monofacial and bifacial variants, in 144-, 132-, 120- and 108-cell configurations.

Popular content

Fully automated tabber-stringers at the facility can produce full-cell and half-cut cell solar panels, accommodating multi-busbar cells ranging from 5BB, 10BB, and 12BB. The systems can be adapted to manufacture solar panels with up to 20BB, said the company.

Bluebird Solar also designs, builds and commissions off-grid and grid-tied solar power plants for a range of institutional, commercial and residential clients.