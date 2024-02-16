India’s central bank extends some Paytm Payments Bank restrictions deadline to March 15

India’s central bank extended the deadline for some of the business restrictions it’s imposing on Paytm’s Payments Bank to March 15 from February 29, giving the Indian financial services firm an additional 15 days to comply with the rules but squashing chances of any major concessions.

The Reserve Bank of India said Friday Paytm Payments Bank, an associate firm of the Indian financial services firm that processes the group’s transactions, will be barred from accepting customer deposits, credit transactions and top ups in bank account, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags from March 15, 2024.

Many other payments bank’s services will be permitted until March 15 instead of the earlier February 29 deadline, the central bank said (PDF). The RBI also published an FAQ (PDF), detailing how the embargo on Paytm’s Payments Bank will impact merchant and customers.

Check back for updates as the story develops.