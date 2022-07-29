India’s cumulative installed PV capacity tops 57.7 GW

Ecoppia’s water-free solar module cleaning solution operating at Engie’s solar plant in the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/DSC_1191-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/DSC_1191-1200×801.jpg”>

From pv magazine India

India has installed a cumulative 57.7 GW of solar power generation capacity as of June 30, 2022. It is also in the process of installing a further 48.7 GW of PV projects and 16.7 GW under bidding, according to information recently provided by power minister RK Singh in the lower parliament.

Most of these solar power projects are being installed by private sector developers. Considering the normative cost of INR 4.5 crore ($568,063) per MW, an expenditure of approximately INR 2.60 lakh crore ($32.8 billion) has been incurred on installing the cumulative solar capacity of 57.7 GW.

Rajasthan tops in solar installations, accounting for 25% (14.4 GW) of the cumulative PV capacity installed in the nation. It is followed by the states of Gujarat (7.8 GW) and Karnataka (7.6 GW).

Popular content

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy released INR 2,633.92 crore ($332 million) of funds under its various solar schemes during FY 2021-22, compared to INR 1,854.28 crore ($234 million) in 2020-21 and INR 1,591.15 crore ($201 million) in 2019-20.

The National Institute of Solar Energy has estimated that India has around 750 GWp of solar capacity potential, based on land availability and solar irradiation.