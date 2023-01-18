India’s Delectrik Systems starts commercial production of containerized redox flow battery systems 

From pv magazine India

Delectrik Systems has started commercial production of its RFB200 series containerized redox flow battery system.

“Multiple units of the 200 kWh battery system can be connected to build MWh-scale energy storage system for use in on-grid and off-grid applications in the commercial and industrial utility space,” founder Vishal Mittal told pv magazine. “The battery system is based on vanadium redox chemistry and is built for outdoor use with integrated power electronics and controls solution.”

Popular content

Mittal said the first units are almost ready for dispatch to the United States and Australia. In addition to a standalone DC flow battery system, the RFB200 series also comes as a completely integrated AC system with inverter and switchgear, and as a hybrid battery system (combining flow and lithium or other power batteries).