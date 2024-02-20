India’s Flipkart has explored acquiring Dunzo

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has held talks to explore acquisition of Dunzo in recent weeks, but complications around the Reliance Retail-backed startup’s ownership structure has complicated the deal, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The talks are still ongoing, three sources familiar with the matter said. The talks follow a turbulent year at Dunzo, which has been struggling to raise cash and make payroll on time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.