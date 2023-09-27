 Press "Enter" to skip to content

India’s Gautam Solar to expand PV module capacity to 2 GW

By Peter Moore on September 27, 2023

Gautam Solar says it will invest $18.1 million to double its annual PV module production capacity to 2 GW.

Image: Gautam Solar

From pv magazine India

Indian PV manufacturer Gautam Solar said it will double its annual solar module manufacturing capacity to 2 GW by the end of the 2024 calendar year.

It will invest around INR 150 crore ($18.1 million) to set up the manufacturing capacity, which will be used to produce n-type TOPCon and mono PERC modules. 

Gautam Solar supplies modules for rooftop, utility-scale, and C&I solar plants. It recently exhibited its n-type TOPCon solar modules at the RE+ conference in Las Vegas, as it is introducing the new products to the US market.

Gautam Solar has recently expanded its module manufacturing capacity from 400 MW to 1 GW via the deployment of a 500 MW of TOPCon module production line.

It procured the fully automated, n-type TOPCon production line from China’s Jinchen. The supply deal between the two companies was signed at SNEC, 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition. 

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

