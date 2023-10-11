India’s Grew expands solar module capacity to 6 GW

The expansion includes 4.8 GW of new production lines, making a total of 1.2 GW of mono PERC capacity and another 600 MW equipped for TOPCon.

The new lines will be commissioned in two phases, with 1.6 GW operational by May 2024 and an additional 3.2 GW starting production by March 2025.

The expansion will enable Grew to have 2.8 GW of module manufacturing capacity in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and 3.2 GW in Dholera, Gujarat.

“In addition, we are bringing 2.8 GW of ingots, wafers and cells manufacturing capacity under PLI scheme in Dholera,” said Jain, adding that the company will focus on TOPCon technology in the near term.