India’s NHPC allocates 3 GW of solar for $0.030/kWh

From pv magazine India

NHPC., India’s largest hydropower developer, has declared the winners of a tender to set up 3 GW of interstate transmission system-connected solar projects across India.

The procurement exercise was oversubscribed, with bids from 15 developers. The final average price came in at INR 2.52 ($0.030)/kWh to INR 2.53/kWh.

Avaada secured 1 GW, Jakson won 400 MW, and Green Infra Wind Energy and Mahindra‘s Hazel Hybren unit each took 300 MW. Additional winners included Apraava Energy, Hinduja Renewable Energy, Sprng Energy, and Engie‘s Solairedirect Energy India subsidiary, all with 250 MW each. Popular content In October, NHPC launched a tender to select developers to set up interstate transmission grid-connected renewables projects coupled with energy storage systems to supply 1.5 GW of firm, dispatchable renewables.

In June, the company signed a deal with state-owned Grid Corp. of Odisha (GRIDCO) to develop pumped storage and renewable energy projects in the Indian state of Odisha. This deal followed an earlier deal with the Maharashtra state government, under which it agreed to develop four pumped storage projects totaling 7,350 MW in Maharashtra.

NHPC is also exploring pumped storage projects in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.