India’s NHPC tenders 1.5 GW of renewables storage

From pv magazine India
NHPC has launched a tender to select developers to set up interstate transmission grid-connected renewables projects coupled with energy storage systems to supply 1.5 GW of firm, dispatchable renewables. The projects can be developed anywhere in India, on land identified and arranged by the developers. These are to be set up on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.
