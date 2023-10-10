 Press "Enter" to skip to content

India’s NHPC tenders 1.5 GW of renewables storage

By Peter Moore on October 10, 2023

NHPC has launched a tender to select developers for 1.5 GW of firm, dispatchable power from renewable energy projects with storage systems across India. Developers can submit online bids until Nov. 13.

From pv magazine India

NHPC has launched a tender to select developers to set up interstate transmission grid-connected renewables projects coupled with energy storage systems to supply 1.5 GW of firm, dispatchable renewables. The projects can be developed anywhere in India, on land identified and arranged by the developers. These are to be set up on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.

