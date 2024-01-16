India’s NTPC demonstrates zero-emission ‘hydrogen cooking’

From pv magazine India

NETRA, the R&D unit of Indian integrated power utility NTPC, has demonstrated hydrogen cooking with hydrogen from a green hydrogen plant at its campus in Greater Noida, India.

“Burning characteristics of hydrogen are much different from LPG or PNG wrt flame color (almost invisible), flame temperature (1,200 C to 1,500 C), flame propagation speed,” said NETRA. “Also, unlike LPG or PNG, hydrogen cannot be premixed with air before its ignition – or else it would form an explosive mixture.”

