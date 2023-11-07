India’s NTPC tenders 3 GW of renewable storage

From pv magazine India
NTPC has launched a tender to select developers for 3 GW of firm, dispatchable power from renewable energy projects anywhere in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis.
NTPC has set the bid submission deadline for Dec. 12. NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has also called for bids to develop a 630 MW grid-connected solar PV project in the Barethi district of Madhya Pradesh on an EPC basis.
The project involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and three-year operation and maintenance. It falls under the Open category, allowing the use of cells and modules from any origin.
In October, NTPC tendered an EPC package with land for the development of 300 MW of solar projects. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system.
