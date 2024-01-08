India’s NTPC wraps up 1.5 GW solar tender with $0.031/kWh tariff

From pv magazine India

NTPC has awarded 1.5 GW of solar capacity at prices ranging from INR 2.60 ($0.031)/kWh. Solarpack (Anboto Solar) bid for 300 MW and won this capacity at INR 2.60/kWh.

Avaada secured 500 MW – the largest slice of the tendered capacity – at INR 2.65/kWh. Apraava Energy has secured 300 MW and ReNew took 400 MW, at INR 2.65/kWh each.

The winners will set up solar projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and should be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).

In November, NTPC launched a tender to select developers for 3 GW of firm, dispatchable power from renewable energy projects anywhere in India. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.

In October, NTPC tendered an EPC package with land for the development of 300 MW of solar projects. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system.