India’s SECI launches 1.2 GW hybrid wind-solar tender

From pv magazine India

SECI has opened bidding to develop 1.2 GW of hybrid wind-solar power projects in India, paired with energy storage. The projects will be installed on a “build-own-operate” basis and will be connected to the interstate transmission network. The minimum bid capacity will be 50 MW.

SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with hybrid power developers at the tariffs discovered after the e-reverse auction.

“Identification of land, installation, and ownership of the project, along with obtaining connectivity necessary approvals and interconnection with the ISTS network for supply of power to SECI, will be under the scope of the hybrid power developer,” said SECI in the tender document.

For an installation to qualify as a hybrid project, the rated capacities of the solar and wind components must be a minimum of 33% of the total contracted capacity. For example, if the contracted capacity of a project is 100 MW, the rated capacities of both the wind and solar components must be a minimum of 33 MW each.

In addition, the winning developers will be expected to install at least 100 MWh of energy storage system capacity for every 100 MW project that is contracted under a PPA. The energy storage component must be co-located with the PV or the wind components of each project.