India’s SECI launches tender for 1 GW of renewables, storage

SECI has started accepting bids to set up projects anywhere in India to supply 1 GW of renewables.
The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis and must include energy storage systems (ESS).
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. Power procured by SECI from these projects will be sold to Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd (PSPCL),
