India’s SECI launches tender for 1 GW of renewables, storage

By Peter Moore on December 1, 2023

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids from developers to supply 1.5 GW of renewable energy with storage systems.

From pv magazine India

SECI has started accepting bids to set up projects anywhere in India to supply 1 GW of renewables.

The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis and must include energy storage systems (ESS).

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. Power procured by SECI from these projects will be sold to Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd (PSPCL),

Peter Moore

