India’s SECI tenders 100 MW floating solar plant

From pv magazine India

SECI has launched a tender to build a 100 MW (AC) floating solar project at Getalsud Dam, Ranchi district, Jharkhand.

The contract will cover engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of the floating solar project, along with 10 years of plant operation and maintenance. The project should be commissioned within 18 months of the signing of the contract.

SECI has already secured financing from the World Bank. Prospective bidders have until May 2 to submit their proposals.