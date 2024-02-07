India’s SJVN launches 1.5 GW wind-solar hybrid tender

From pv magazine India

SJVN has started accepting bids to develop 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid power projects connected to the ISTS, anywhere in India.

The successful developers will set up projects on a build-own-operate basis. SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the winning developers. Power procured by SJVN from these projects will be sold to the different buying entities of India.

A single developer can bid for a cumulative contracted capacity of 50 MW to 750 MW in multiples of 10 MW.

“Bidders, including its affiliates, who have already installed wind-solar hybrid power plants or are in the process of constructing such plants and have untied capacity may also participate in the bid,” said the tender document. “In such case, they will be given the benefit of a longer duration of PPA, commensurate to the duration between the actual date of commencement of supply of power and the scheduled commencement of supply date.”