India’s SJVN tenders 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects

From pv magazine India

SJVN has started accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be developed anywhere in India, as long as they are connected to the interstate transmission grid.

SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful bidders. Power procured by SJVN from these projects will be sold to different buying entities across India.

A single developer can bid for 50 MW to 750 MW of cumulative contracted capacity in multiples of 10 MW.

Bidding closes on Nov. 2.