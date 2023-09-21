India’s SJVN tenders 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects

From pv magazine India
SJVN has started accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be developed anywhere in India, as long as they are connected to the interstate transmission grid.
SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful bidders. Power procured by SJVN from these projects will be sold to different buying entities across India.
Popular content
A single developer can bid for 50 MW to 750 MW of cumulative contracted capacity in multiples of 10 MW.
Bidding closes on Nov. 2.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine