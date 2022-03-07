India’s solar cell imports rise as domestic module production expands

Shipping containers.

China continues to be the biggest supplier of solar cells and modules to India.

From pv magazine India

As Indian solar manufacturers expanded their module production capacities last year, the volume of imports of foreign-made cells to assemble into those panels rose.

The value of solar cells imported from April to the end of last year stood at US$633 million, topping the US$572 million figure reported for the whole of the previous fiscal year.

China was the biggest source of imported solar cells from April to December, accounting for US$578 million worth, with Malaysia the source of US$20 million worth of products, and Thailand banking solar cell trade worth US$16 million in India, according to Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry data.

During the same period of the current fiscal year, India imported US$2.5 billion worth of solar panels, with China accounting for 90% of that trade, with US$2.25 billion worth of exports. Panels from Hong Kong accounted for US$201 million of Indian imports, Malaysia exported US$25.3 million worth of modules to India, and Singapore US$20 million.

In terms of solar module trade flows out of India, for the first nine months of fiscal year 22, the nation exported US$81 million worth of products. The US was the biggest destination for Indian panels, and imported US$59 million worth of them, to account for 73% of Indian module exports.

India also exported US$6.8 million worth of panels to Somalia, from April to year-end, and US$4.55 million worth to South Africa.