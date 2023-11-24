India’s solar installations hit 8.5 GW in first 9 months of 2023

From pv magazine India

India installed about 8.5 GW of solar capacity in the first nine months of 2023, which is about 25% less than the PV installations during the same period in 2022, according to a new report by JMK Research.

The 8.5 GW of capacity additions included 5.06 GW of utility-scale solar, 3 GW of rooftop solar, and 0.4 GW of off-grid solar. Utility-scale solar installations in the January-September period fell 84% to 5.06 GW, from 9.3 GW installed during the same period in 2022. Rooftop solar installations, on the other hand, rose to 3 GW.

In the wind segment, 2.28 GW of new capacity was added from January to September 2023. This is 123% higher than the 1.02 GW capacity installed in the first nine months of 2022, according to JMK Research.

Popular content