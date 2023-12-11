India’s solar panel imports hit $1.13 billion in first half of fiscal 2024

From pv magazine India
India’s solar module imports reached $1,136.28 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023-24, surpassing the $943.53 million of total imports for all of fiscal 2022-23.
China remained the top supplier to the Indian market in the first half of fiscal 2023-24, followed by Vietnam, Hong Kong and Malaysia.
India’s imports of PV cells (not assembled in modules) in the first half of fiscal 2023-24 stood at $1,005.07 million, compared to $1,310.28 million for the 12 months of fiscal 2022-23. China was the largest supplier, with shipments of $499.98 million, followed by Malaysia and Thailand.
