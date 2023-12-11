 Press "Enter" to skip to content

India’s solar panel imports hit $1.13 billion in first half of fiscal 2024

By Peter Moore on December 11, 2023

India’s solar panel imports in the first half of fiscal 2024 surpassed the total value imported for all of fiscal 2023.

Image: Captain Albert E Theberge/Wikimedia Commons

From pv magazine India

India’s solar module imports reached $1,136.28 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023-24, surpassing the $943.53 million of total imports for all of fiscal 2022-23.

China remained the top supplier to the Indian market in the first half of fiscal 2023-24, followed by Vietnam, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Popular content

India’s imports of PV cells (not assembled in modules) in the first half of fiscal 2023-24 stood at $1,005.07 million, compared to $1,310.28 million for the 12 months of fiscal 2022-23. China was the largest supplier, with shipments of $499.98 million, followed by Malaysia and Thailand.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »