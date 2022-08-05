India’s solar pump capacity hits 691.4 MW

From pv magazine India

India had 691.4 MW of cumulative solar capacity by June 30, through the installation of standalone solar pumps and the solarization of existing grid-connected agriculture pumps under the PM-KUSUM Scheme. The states of Rajasthan (282.6 MW) and Haryana (246.5 MW) led in PV capacity additions under the scheme.

The PM KUSUM Scheme, under its Component-B section, supports farmers in installing standalone solar agriculture pumps to replace existing diesel agriculture pumps in off-grid areas. Under Component-C of the scheme, individual farmers with grid-connected agriculture pumps are supported to solarize their pumps. Farmers can use solar power to meet irrigation needs, with excess solar power sold to distribution companies under a fixed tariff.

A 2016-17 survey by the Ministry of Agriculture estimated India to have 11.2 million diesel agricultural pumps. As of June 30, the nation had installed 123,180 standalone solar pumps under Component-B of the scheme. The pumps are estimated to reduce 85 million liters of diesel consumption per year. Cumulatively, the nation had installed 385,000 standalone solar pumps by June 30, including solar pumps installed under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.